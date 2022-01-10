Arby's New Diablo Dare Sandwich Is So Spicy, It Comes with a Free Vanilla Shake

Arby's is also launching the Diablo Dare Hashtag Challenge, Jan. 18 on TikTok, featuring a branded effect filter to show how much of the Diablo Dare someone can handle before reaching for their shake. Fans can follow the challenge at #ArbysDiabloDare.

"This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. Everyone in [quick service restaurants] says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy," Schwing added. "We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy – the hot, the numbing, and the lingering are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby's is setting a new standard of spice –when we say it, we mean it."