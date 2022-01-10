Arby's New Diablo Dare Sandwich Is So Spicy, It Comes with a Free Vanilla Shake
Available for a limited time at participating Arby's nationwide, the Diablo Dare sandwich takes the spiciness up a notch
Arby's has the heats.
The fast food chain launched the Diablo Dare on Monday, their latest sandwich offering that purports to be so spicy, it comes with a free snack vanilla "Extingui-shake" to help cool things down.
Available with 13-hour smoked brisket or crispy chicken, the sandwich's spice comes from its ghost pepper jack cheese, fiery hot seasoning, fire-roasted jalapeños, and Diablo bbq sauce on a toasted red chipotle bun.
Featuring the quality meats Arby's is known for, the spicy sandwich is presented as a challenge for the most daring foodies.
Arby's is also launching the Diablo Dare Hashtag Challenge, Jan. 18 on TikTok, featuring a branded effect filter to show how much of the Diablo Dare someone can handle before reaching for their shake. Fans can follow the challenge at #ArbysDiabloDare.
"We Diablo Dare you to try this new sandwich," Arby's Chief Marketing Officer Patrick Schwing said in a statement.
"This is not a sandwich for the faint of heart. Everyone in [quick service restaurants] says they have a spicy option, but our research tells us that consumers are disappointed by fast food claims of spicy," Schwing added. "We took that as a challenge by making sure all different types of spicy – the hot, the numbing, and the lingering are combined to make the Diablo Dare a true test of how much heat you can handle. Arby's is setting a new standard of spice –when we say it, we mean it."
The Diablo Dare is available for $5.99, including a free snack shake, at participating Arby's nationwide now through Feb. 6.