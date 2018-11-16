Arby's Finally Created a Sandwich That Has Their Famous Curly Fries on It

Turkey is not the only thing to look forward to this Thanksgiving.

Arby’s has been creating all kinds of mouth-watering roast beef sandwiches for decades, but their latest is perhaps their most exciting yet latest time—putting their cult-favorite curly fries directly on the sandwich.

The new Arbynator, available November 19 through December 23, is piled high with roast beef on top a layer of Arby’s “horsey” sauce and finished off with crispy curly fries smothered in cheddar cheese sauce on a sesame seed bun.

“I’ve been trying to get fries on a sandwich for five years, and we’re finally going to make it happen,” said Rob Lynch, President of Arby’s. “Roast Beef, Curly Fries, cheddar cheese, Arby’s sauce and Horsey sauce all on a sandwich — what’s not to love?”

If you’re thinking that Arby’s has outdone themselves with this delicious concoction, just wait. The Arbynator will be available in three varieties: Classic, Double and Half-Pound, according to a press release.

While the Classic Arbynator already has twice the amount of roast beef of the chain’s standard roast beef sandwich, the Double Arbynator’s meat has double the amount of roast beef as the classic!

If that still isn’t enough meat to satisfy your hunger, the massive Half-Pound Arbynator holds the most roast beef filling of all three.