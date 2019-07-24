This good-for-you dessert is filled with warm flavors from the cinnamon, and packs a nice crunch from the walnuts
Replacing fats with unsweetened applesauce in baked goods is not only a healthy choice, but it also yields moist and delicious results. With added vitamin C and fiber, plus no refined oil, this bread is a no-brainer. It’s filled with warm flavors from the cinnamon, and packs a nice crunch from the walnuts. Plus, who doesn’t love a few hidden vegetables?
Applesauce Zucchini Bread
Cooking spray
3 large eggs
2 cups granulated sugar
2 cups peeled and grated zucchini (from 2 zucchini)
1 cup unsweetened Mott’s applesauce
3 tsp. pure vanilla extract
3 cups (about 12 ¾ oz.) all-purpose flour
3 tsp. ground cinnamon
1 tsp. kosher salt
1 tsp. baking soda
¼ tsp. baking powder
1 cup chopped walnuts
1. Preheat oven to 350°. Lightly grease 2 (4½- x 8½-in.) loaf pans with cooking spray.
2. Beat eggs with a stand mixer fitted with a whisk attachment until light and foamy, about 3 minutes. Add sugar, zucchini, applesauce, and vanilla extract, and beat just until combined.
3. Stir together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking soda, and baking powder in a large bowl. Add to zucchini mixture; stir lightly. Fold in nuts.
4. Divide batter evenly into prepared pans. Bake in preheated oven for 35 minutes. Cover with aluminum foil, and bake until a wooden pick inserted in center comes out clean, another 20 to 25 minutes. Cool in pans on a wire rack for 20 minutes. Remove bread from pans; let cool completely before slicing, about 30 minutes.
Makes: 2 loaves
Active time: 15 minutes
Total time: 1 hour, 35 minutes