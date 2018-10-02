Applebee's Is Selling $1 Zombie Cocktails Through the End of October

Getting into the Halloween spirit has never been cheaper.

For the entire month of October, Applebee’s is selling $1 neon “zombie” cocktails as the latest addition to their now-famous monthly drink specials.

The Dollar Zombie is an electrifying shade of blue and is made with rum, passion fruit, pineapple, cherry and lime then topped with a gummy brain candy in a 10-oz. mug.

“Halloween is a favorite holiday around here, and we’re excited to offer guests the opportunity to celebrate all month long with our new DOLLAR ZOMBIE,” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, said in a statement. “We invite people to get into the spirit early by trying our Neighborhood Drink with an infectious taste. The only thing to fear this Halloween is missing out on this awesome drink.”

RELATED: Pasta Nachos! Churro Milkshakes! These Are Our Favorite New Menu Items at Chain Restaurants

RELATED VIDEO: Take 5: Five-Ingredient One Skillet Jalapeño Mac n Cheese

Applebee’s has previously offered other deals on their beverages including $2 Samuel Adams OctoberFest beers last month and also $1 margaritas as part of their on-again, off-again Dollarita special.

If spooky cocktails aren’t exactly your thing, October is also National Pizza Month and National Pasta Month, meaning there are plenty of deals on carb-loaded meals at various chain restaurants that are sure to please just about anyone.