Drink 'Em If You Dare: Applebee's Now Has Massive Halloween Cocktails for $5

It's officially spooky season at Applebee's!

The restaurant chain just announced that they are bringing back two of their popular Halloween-themed cocktails. Now through October 31, the chain restaurant is serving two massive sippers — the Tipsy Zombie and Dracula's Juice, which are served in their signature "Mucho" glasses for just $5.

The vibrant, tropical-blue Tipsy Zombie cocktail is made with Bacardi Superior, a float of Midori, and is garnished with a gummy brain. The Dracula's Blood cocktail, on the other hand, is a margarita and daiquiri hybrid. This frozen libation is crafted with Patron Tequila, Bacardi Superior, wild berry and margarita mix.

If you'd rather sip on your spooky drink at home, both cocktails are available to-go at select Applebee's locations where local laws allow. Along with the new drinks, a surf n' turf special has been added to the menu for a limited time. For only $1 extra, you can add a dozen double crunch shrimp to any steak order.

Applebee's isn't the only chain updating its menu, though.

Outback Steakhouse just revamped its offerings after operating on a limited menu due to the coronavirus pandemic. The steakhouse chain reintroduced favorites including the Aussie Twisted Ribs and Three Cheese Steak Dip, and also added some brand new items — perhaps most notably, the Bloomin' Fried Chicken.

