Applebee's First $1 Drink of the New Year Is a Blue Vodka Rum Cocktail

We knew that the coldest month of the year was here, but we didn’t expect the frostbite to come so soon.

No, not the painful kind, we’re talking about Applebee’s newest $1 drink of the month, the Vodka Rum Frostbite.

The chain’s first dollar beverage of the year is served in a 10-oz. mug and is made with a blend of rum, vodka, blue curacao, coconut, and pineapple. It’s served on the rocks and is available the entire month of January.

The $1 drink of the month deal at Applebee’s started way back in 2017 with the Dollarita, and the company has faithfully continued the tradition with drinks like vodka raspberry lemonade, strawberry margaritas and hurricanes.

“Yes, it’s a tropical rum drink at heart, but we added vodka for good measure,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s, of the January cocktail. “In the peak of chilly weather, it’s the perfect warm-up when you’re ready to tell winter to frost itself.”

The restaurant chain is also kicking off 2020 by adding boneless wings to their All You Can Eat special. You can now feast on riblets, shrimp, and as many wings tossed in classic hot buffalo sauce as you want, starting at just $12.99 for a limited time only.

Each initial plate is also served with french fries and the chain’s signature coleslaw. And don’t worry — every plate after that comes with even more fries.

Are cheap drinks your jam? Chili’s also runs a monthly program with $5 margaritas. Like Applebee’s they switch up the flavors every month and January’s drink has got the good stuff: It’s a classic marg made with Patron tequila.