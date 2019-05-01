Applebee's Is Bringing Back Their Original $1 Margaritas for the Month of May

Sometimes, you’ve just got to go back to your roots.

Applebee’s understands that, and that’s why they’re celebrating the month of May with the drink of the month that started it all: the Dollarita.

The restaurant chain has gained spirited fans across the country for the cheap cocktails they offer every month. They’ve served everything from strawberry margaritas to Jolly Rancher drinks but the “the OG” Dollarita is a simple blend of tequila and classic margarita mix on the rocks served in a 10-ounce mug. And as always, it costs only $1. Yes, a single dollar bill.

“The DOLLARITA taught America that $1 is an unbeatable price for a cocktail. Where else can you find a good Margarita for only $1, all day, every day?” Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage and innovation at Applebee’s, said in a press release. “Some might say this is too good to be true, but to them I say, margaritas never lie.”

Throwing it back to how it all began, Applebee’s will be bringing back the Dollarita from May 1 through May 31 at participating Applebee’s locations nationwide. The drink will be available all day long, all month long, including Cinco de Mayo—so consider your May 5th plans already set.

Past drinks of the month have also included $1 Hurricanes in February 2019 in honor of Mardi Gras, a $1 Zombie cocktail in October 2018 for cheap Halloween thrills and $2 Captain and Colas to ward off the winter blues in January 2019. The same drinks tend to rotate and repeat, so look out for these cheap libations in the future if you’ve already got a favorite.