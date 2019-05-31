Vodka Raspberry Lemonades Make Their Debut As the Applebee's $1 Drink of the Month for June

June is so close we can almost taste it—and it tastes like a fruity $1 cocktail from Applebee’s.

It was announced on Friday that the restaurant chain’s June drink of the month—a tradition that all started with the Dollarita—will be a boozy twist on a summertime classic: the Vodka Raspberry Lemonade. For only $1 each, guests can load up on 10-ounce mugs filled with a blend of of vodka, Tropicana lemonade, raspberry juice and fresh lemon juice for a summertime feeling that never ends. While drinking responsibly, of course.

“Our guests always enjoy a refreshing vodka and lemonade cocktail, and we’re delighted to add raspberry to the lineup for the first time,” said Patrick Kirk, vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade is sunshine in a glass and light on your wallet – put that extra money toward your summer vacation.”

Applebee’s will be doling out the dollar cocktails from June 1 through June 31 at participating Applebee’s locations nationwide, and the drink will be available all day long, all month long. Happy hour all day everyday? Now that’s a summer vibe.

The $1 Vodka Raspberry Lemonade follows hot on the heels of Applebees’ May drink of the month: The aforementioned Dollarita. Past drinks of the month have also included $1 Hurricanes in February 2019 (in honor of Mardi Gras), a $1 Zombie cocktail in October 2018 and $2 Captain and Colas in January 2019.