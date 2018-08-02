You Can Get $1 Strawberry Margaritas at Applebee's the Entire Month of August

If you’re looking for a way to cool down this summer without breaking the bank, Applebee’s has got your back.

For the entire month of August, the restaurant chain is offering strawberry margaritas (or as they call them “Dollaritas”) for only $1. The beverage is made with tequila, strawberry and margarita mix and is served in a cold 10-ounce mug.

Applebee’s is known to give customers a good deal—they previously offered $1 Long Island Iced Teas last December, and most recently kicked off the spring season with their signature margaritas for only a buck. They also announced the return of their “all-you-can-eat” menu in January and added $1 Bahama Mamas to their menu in February.

“It’s crazy to think that our most popular drink could get any better, but with the addition of strawberry, our guests are going to love how good this Dollarita tastes,” says Patrick Kirk, the vice president of beverage innovation at Applebee’s. “The Strawberry Dollarita is the perfect way to cool down on those hot August days and enjoy the final days of summer.”