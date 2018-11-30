Applebee's Is Selling $1 Holiday Jolly Rancher Cocktails Throughout December

Applebee’s is back again with another one-dollar cocktail deal with a sweet twist just in time for the 25 days of Christmas. In collaboration with Jolly Rancher candies, the “Dollar Jolly” is the chain’s December Neighborhood Drink of the Month.

The vodka-based cocktail is combined with either red cherry or green apple Jolly Rancher candy mix over ice in a 10-ounce glass mug. In case that’s not enough sweet-and-sour for you, the cocktails are also served with hard Jolly Rancher candies on the side.

Dollar Jollys will be available at participating Applebee’s restaurants beginning on December 1.

The national franchise is known for its monthly one-buck drink concoctions, which started with their signature Dollaritas. For the entire month of October, in celebration of Halloween, the restaurant changed it up a bit with the $1 Zombie Cocktail.

“We created a drink to help spread the cheer as friends and loved ones gather together during the holidays,” said Patrick Kirk, Vice President of beverage innovation at Applebee’s in a press release. “The Dollar Jolly embodies the holiday spirit: joy, delight and good times. Oh, and vodka too.”