Apple Pie Kit Kats Are Coming to Stores This Summer

The brand has been seriously ramping up their unique flavor options lately

Kit Kat has been super busy creating new flavors — so far this year the lemon and birthday cake flavors have been released, and the latest addition sounds just as incredible.

Hershey's just revealed that the newest Kit Kat flavor is apple pie. This sweet addition has the same "iconic Kit Kat wafer surrounded in the delicious taste of Apple Pie" a representative said in a statement to PEOPLE.

The first thing people usually associate apple pie with is cooler autumn weather, but the Apple Pit Kit Kat is actually perfect for the summertime — just imagine crumbling it over the top of some ice cream or swapping traditional chocolate for this in your campfire s'mores.

You'll have to wait a few weeks to get your hands on the Apple Pie Kit Kats though — they won't be available in stores until July. Luckily, the lemon and birthday cake flavors are currently on shelves to hold you over for the next few weeks.

Kit Kat has experimented with other pie flavors in the past. Just last year the Pumpkin Pie Kit Kats were released nationwide.

Kit Kat Pumpkin Pie transformed the classic Kit Kat wafers with a generous dose of pumpkin pie-flavored creme, and enveloped the entire treat in orange-colored chocolate. Catering to pumpkin spice-lovers everywhere, the candy first debuted in 2017 at a single retailer but distributed them across the country for all to enjoy for the fall of 2019.