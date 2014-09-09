Can't Wait for the iPhone 6 and Apple Watch? Make These App-Themed Cupcakes

Image zoom

It’s one of the most anticipated days for smartphone fans: the announcement of the newest iPhone.

Get push notifications with news, features and more.

But, as with previous launches, you’ll have to wait at least 10 days to get your hands on the next generation phones and until early 2015 to start showing off your Apple Watch.

But in order to satisfy your Apple Inc. craving, today’s the day to make some app icon cupcakes. Elise, of My Cupcake Addiction, shared this tutorial on her YouTube channel.

RELATED: Turn Extra Zucchini Into the Ultimate Chocolate Cake

Updating the icons for the Apple Watch? Just make them circles instead of squares. Easy!

Elise provides a template for several popular icons. And if you want to make a cake instead, simply bake a 9- by 13-inch cake and arrange your “apps” in to mirror your home screen. Yum!

RELATED: Yes, There’s Now a Cake You Can Spray From a Can