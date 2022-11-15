Anya Taylor-Joy Says Nicholas Hoult Ate 'the Weight of a Small Whale' in Bread While Filming 'The Menu'

Anya Taylor-Joy is giving all the details behind the food scenes in her latest film.

Taylor-Joy, 26, stars alongside Nicholas Hoult in The Menu, a thriller comedy about a young couple who travel to a remote island to experience a meal from chef Julian Slowik (Ralph Fiennes).

According to the actress, Hoult was so dedicated to the movie that he "went for it — every meal, take after take," she said during an appearance on Live with Kelly and Ryan on Tuesday. "There was one day I was genuinely concerned about his health."

Live with Kelly and Ryan

"I call it bread gate. He ate so much — I'm talking about the weight of a small whale in terms of bread, just every take. I was like, 'Oh, he's not going to make it,'" she added.

The film, which also stars Hong Chau, Janet McTeer, Judith Light, John Leguizamo, and Reed Birney, had its menu curated by celebrity chef Dominique Crenn.

Crenn had a memorable appearance in Netflix's second season of Chef's Table and, according to Taylor-Joy, "was the real rockstar".

"Well, you know, we work really hard as actors and our research was watching all of Chef's Table and going to really nice restaurants. Honestly, it was really so tiring," she joked during her appearance on the talk show.

Taylor-Joy's performance in the upcoming movie out Nov. 18 is already receiving praise — especially from Fiennes.

Speaking at PEOPLE and Entertainment Weekly's photo and video studio at the 2022 Toronto International Film Festival in September alongside director Mark Mylod, Fiennes, 59, said he couldn't pick a "best" out of the "wonderful, brilliant" cast of actors in the film, but called Taylor-Joy's performance "extraordinary".

"She's a beautifully natural actress," he said of Taylor-Joy. "There are just sometimes when you feel the truthfulness of the person you're acting with and it really helps you. It really raises your game somehow. And she's got that."

