Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook, undisturbed, until mushrooms start to brown, about 4 minutes. Stir mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown and any liquid released has evaporated, about 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and flour; cook, stirring constantly, about 30 seconds. Add snap peas, peas, whipping cream and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until liquid starts to reduce and thicken, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in mascarpone and 1/4 cup pecorino. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.