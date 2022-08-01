Antonia Lofaso's Wild-Mushroom Crostata with Peas & Pecorino
"With crostata, the beauty is in the imperfection. Don't fuss with perfect edges — simply roll them over," says the chef, who's competing on Food Network's Tournament of Champions. "Less pressure and all the reward!"
Advertisement
Credit: Caitlin Bensel
"With crostata, the beauty is in the imperfection. Don't fuss with perfect edges — simply roll them over," says the chef, who's competing on Food Network's Tournament of Champions. "Less pressure and all the reward!"
Ingredients
Ingredient Checklist
Following
- ¼ cup unsalted butter
- 1 lb. mixed fresh wild mushrooms
- 3 garlic cloves, finely chopped
- 2 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 2 cups fresh sugar snap peas, blanched and cut in half diagonally
- 1 cup blanched fresh or thawed frozen sweet peas
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- ½ teaspoon Kosher salt
- ¼ cup mascarpone cheese
- ¼ cup plus 3 Tbsp. grated pecorino Romano cheese, divided
- 2 tablespoons chopped fresh flat-leaf parsley, plus more for garnish
- ½ teaspoon grated lemon zest
- 1/2 (17.3-oz.) pkg. frozen puff-pastry sheets (1 sheet) thawed
- 1 large egg
Directions
Instructions Checklist
- Step 1Melt butter in a large skillet over medium-high heat. Add mushrooms and cook, undisturbed, until mushrooms start to brown, about 4 minutes. Stir mixture; cook, stirring occasionally, until mushrooms are golden brown and any liquid released has evaporated, about 4 minutes. Stir in garlic and flour; cook, stirring constantly, about 30 seconds. Add snap peas, peas, whipping cream and salt; cook, stirring constantly, until liquid starts to reduce and thicken, 1 to 2 minutes. Remove from heat. Stir in mascarpone and 1/4 cup pecorino. Let cool completely, about 30 minutes.
- Step 2Preheat oven to 400°. Stir parsley and lemon zest into cooled mushroom mixture. Roll puff pastry out on a clean work surface into a 13-inch square; place on an 18x13-inch baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spoon mushroom mixture over pastry surface, leaving a 2-inch border around edges. Fold pastry edges along the border in and over mushroom mixture to create a roundish pastry shape, leaving about a 5-inch-diameter circle of exposed mushroom mixture in the center.
- Step 3Whisk together egg and 1 tablespoon water in a small bowl; brush lightly over top edges of pastry. Bake until center is bubbly and edges are golden brown and crispy, 35 to 40 minutes. Transfer to a serving platter. Sprinkle with remaining 3 tablespoons pecorino, and garnish with parsley. Slice, and serve warm or at room temperature.