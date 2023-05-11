Antoni Porowski Says He's Going to Be a 'Complete Nut Job' About Food at His Wedding (Exclusive)

Wedding prep can be a chaotic undertaking, but Antoni Porowski knows one thing for certain, the food for his big day will be perfect.

The Queer Eye star, 39, tells PEOPLE that he and fiancé Kevin Harrington's wedding planning has been "very start-stop" since the couple "tends to get overwhelmed," but the one detail he can confidently say he's on top of is the cuisine.

"Am I going to be a complete nut job in regards to food?" he teases. "Absolutely."

Porowski, who is the resident food and wine expert on the hit Netflix show, says that the food at his wedding is not only going to be fabulous — it's going to be thoughtfully selected.

"I think that food is something that's incredibly important," he says, adding that he's been reflecting on meals that he's shared with his fiancé throughout their three-year relationship as he builds a menu for their special day.

"I've already been thinking a little bit about food that we've had on our first date and at different restaurants and just trying to incorporate some of that."

Antoni Porowski

As for the couple's actual engagement, which they announced in a set of low-key Instagram posts in November, Porowski says the moment was "maybe the most terrifying thing ever."

Both he and Harrington, a creative strategy director based in New York City, had previously spoken about marriage and a proposal, but on the day they made it official, Porowski says he was the one to broach the subject.

"We kind of did it our own way," he shares, though he's hesitant to reveal any of the more intimate details of the special moment.

"Now we know that we were both thinking about it, but it's weird when you have this narrative in your brain about the person you love so deeply, and you start thinking about like, oh, what would getting married be like? Oh, I'm thinking about kids and having a country home. And like, playing that whole tape in your mind."

He continues, "And, I'm just gonna speak for myself, it's like — there's this fear of the vulnerability of sharing that and it's sort of like, 'Hey, I love you. I want to spend my whole life with you. Do you agree? Yes? No?' And with us it was just more of a conversation."

Kevin Harrington Instagram

Still in the early stages of wedding planning, Porowski says the couple is taking it slow.

"We're trying to remember to also enjoy the engagement and not feel like we have to lean into the machines so quickly," he says. "Because it's so much to consider and there's so many different moving parts."

The Antoni in the Kitchen author says he and Harrington's nuptials won't be traditional.

"We're part of the queer community, so we kind of get to make our own rules," he says. "We get to make our own choices."

For now, Porowski can confidently say what won't be part of the couple's special day.

"We know what we don't want. We're not very, like, ultra-grandiose," he says. "And I've been to some beautiful weddings but I always kind of get nervous when I see a shocking amount of flowers that were flown in overnight on a plane from, like, Holland. As beautiful as they are, it's like, I feel too weird having that much stuff just for one day."

Though flowers may not be up his alley, there's other natural elements Porowski will be looking to incorporate into the ceremony. "I'm obsessed with moss and greenery and anything that has to do with the woods," he shares, adding that there will likely be a "natural" color theme.

As they navigate through the ups-and-downs of wedding planning, the Queer Eye star confirms that they are looking to say "I do" next year.

"We're hoping for 2024. That's kind of a goal right now."