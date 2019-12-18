Queer Eye's Antoni Porowski Upsets Martha Stewart Because He Didn't Tag Her in an Instagram Photo

Martha Stewart wants her credit!

On Monday, Stewart, 78, hilariously called out Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski for not initially tagging her in an Instagram photo that was taken at the Christmas party she hosted at her home.

“Socializing at Christmas parties,” Porowski, 35, captioned a photo, which shows him standing in a stable, petting a horse while also holding what appears to be a bottle of wine.

Stewart was taken aback by the absence of a shoutout and promptly expressed her disappointment in the comment section.

“Dear Antoni: this @marthastewart48 You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin, Bete Noir, and Creme Brulee,” Stewart wrote in reference to the other photo Porowski shared from her Christmas party, which features her Chow Chows and French Bulldogs.

“We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are [sic] my Christmas cookies!!!” Martha continued, adding “You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!”

Porowski quickly rectified the issue by tagging Stewart in both photos.

He also addressed the incident on his Instagram Stories.

“Dearest @marthastewart48 (I got your insta right this time), apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos Empress Chin, Emperor Han, Bête Noire, and cuddle monster Créme Brûlée. They deserve recognition also I rewatch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit,” Porowski wrote.

“*Also @moll_doll23 would’ve wacked me across the head if I posted said forbidden scenes,” Porowski added.

Porowski has been busy living his best life. Following Stewart’s holiday party, the star attended the Cats premiere in New York City on Monday with his Queer Eye costar Jonathan Van Ness.

“Seeing Cats didn’t cure my allergy but still worth it,” Porowski captioned a shot of himself and Van Ness on the red carpet.

Taylor Swift, who stars as Bombalurina in the film, also attended the premiere with her boyfriend Joe Alwyn.

During the premiere, Swift, 30, revealed that her beloved pet cats, Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button had an important role in the film — the three felines acted as inspiration for Rebel Wilson’s character in the movie.

“I knew early on they’re not the kind of cats I was gonna be channeling because the kind of cat I’m channeling is very athletic and sort of wild, and my cats are beautifully round,” the “Lover” singer told PeopleTV’s Lola Ogunnaike and Entertainment Weekly‘s JD Heyman.

The Billboard’s Woman of the Decade said that her “teacher at cat school” even sent 39-year-old Wilson photos and videos of Meredith, Olivia and Benjamin to serve as an inspiration for the film.

“They were inspirations, but not for my cat,” Swift said.