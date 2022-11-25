Antoni Porowski Transforms Thanksgiving Dinner into a Stuffing & Mashed Potato Latke Sandwich

Antoni Porowski wants you to think outside the bun for your day-after-Thanksgiving meal.

Instead of bread, the Queer Eye star sandwiches his turkey between two latkes.

"It honors the decadence that comes with Thanksgiving but with the added crunchy texture from the potato patties," says Porowski, who is recently engaged.

To make the latkes, the host of Netflix's Easy-Bake Battle uses leftover mashed potatoes and stuffing in place of the typical grated potatoes. The result is "nice and crispy" sandwich, he says.

Porowski also encourages home cooks to personalize his recipe: "Be creative with what you want. Try to use up anything you might have from the night before."

Antoni Porowski's Stuffing & Mashed Potato Latke Sandwich

3 cups leftover stuffing, at room temperature

2 cups leftover mashed potatoes

1½ oz. Gruyère cheese, grated (⅓ cup)

3 large eggs

4 Tbsp. vegetable oil

½ tsp. kosher salt

2 Tbsp. mayonnaise

1 (8-oz.) can leftover jellied cranberry sauce, sliced ⅛-in. thick

1 cup leftover turkey, sliced ½ cup leftover gravy, warmed, plus more for serving

1. Stir together stuffing, mashed potatoes, Gruyère and eggs in a large bowl. Shape mixture into 10 (3½-oz.) patties about 1-inch thick and 2½ inches in diameter. Arrange patties on a parchment-lined baking sheet, and chill 20 minutes.

2. Heat 2 tablespoons of the oil in a large nonstick skillet over medium high. Add 5 patties to hot oil; cook over medium-high heat, undisturbed, until golden brown, 4 to 6 minutes per side. Transfer patties to a paper-towel-lined plate; immediately sprinkle lightly with salt so it clings to exterior. Wipe skillet clean. Repeat process with remaining 2 tablespoons oil and 5 patties. Let stand until cool to the touch.

3. Slice one patty in half horizontally to create two slices of "bread." Spread mayonnaise on cut side of bottom "bread" slice, followed by a slice of cranberry jelly and turkey. Top with gravy and remaining top slice of "bread." Serve immediately with warmed gravy on the side.

Serves: 10

Active time: 30 minutes

Total time: 1 hour