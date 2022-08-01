Antoni Porowski's Pizza With Eggs, Zucchini & Salami

"This breakfast-for-dinner recipe checks all the boxes: creamy mozzarella, sharp Parmigiano-Reggiano, spicy salami and fresh zucchini. And I love an oozy egg on a pizza," says the Queer Eye star and author of the new Antoni: Let’s Do Dinner cookbook. "If you get a little hole as you’re stretching the dough, just lightly pinch it back together. No one will know except you!"