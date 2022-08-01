Antoni Porowski's Pizza With Eggs, Zucchini & Salami
"This breakfast-for-dinner recipe checks all the boxes: creamy mozzarella, sharp Parmigiano-Reggiano, spicy salami and fresh zucchini. And I love an oozy egg on a pizza," says the Queer Eye star Antoni Porowski.
The author of the new Antoni: Let's Do Dinner cookbook recommends modifying the recipe, "It's also a great base recipe home cooks can get creative with in terms of toppings like fresh tomatoes, wild mushrooms, or even a pesto drizzle. It's easily tweakable to make it vegetarian friendly, too."
"If you get a little hole as you're stretching the dough, just lightly pinch it back together. No one will know except you!" says the star.
Ingredients
- 12 oz. fresh mozzarella cheese, thinly sliced (18 slices)
- 1 (14.1 ounce) can plum tomatoes, drained
- 1 tablespoon extra-virgin olive oil, plus more for brushing
- ¼ teaspoon kosher salt, plus more for sprinkling
- 2 lbs. fresh prepared pizza dough, divided into thirds, at room temperature
- 1 medium (7-oz.) zucchini, peeled lengthwise into thin strips
- 3 oz. spicy pork salami, sliced into strips or rounds
- 1 ½ oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, finely grated (about ¼ cup plus 2 tablespoons), plus more for serving
- 6 large eggs
- Optional garnishes: grated lemon zest, fresh basil leaves, crushed red pepper or cracked pepper
Directions
- Step 1Preheat oven to 450° with one rack in center position and second rack in position directly below it. Press mozzarella slices between sheets of paper towels to remove excess moisture. Set aside.
- Step 2Process tomatoes, oil and salt in a food processor or blender until smooth, about 10 seconds.
- Step 3Using lightly floured hands, stretch one dough portion into a roughly 11-inch round on a lightly floured work surface; place dough on a large unrimmed baking sheet lined with parchment paper. Spread ⅓ cup tomato sauce over dough, leaving an ⅛-inch border. Top with one third (⅓ cup) of the zucchini, one third (¼ cup) of the salami, one third (6 slices) of the mozzarella slices and 2 tablespoons of the Parmigiano-Reggiano.
- Step 4Repeat process using the second dough portion and one third of the toppings to make a second pizza; place on a second large baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Step 5Bake pizzas until crusts are browned along edges and mozzarella is browned in spots, about 20 minutes.
- Step 6Remove pizzas from oven. Crack 2 eggs on top of each pizza; sprinkle a pinch of salt on eggs. Return pizzas to oven, rotating baking sheets between center and lower racks. Bake until crusts are deeply browned along edges and egg whites are just set, 7 to 10 minutes (eggs on top rack may cook quicker).
- Step 7While eggs on pizzas cook, prepare a third pizza using remaining dough and toppings. Set aside on a third baking sheet lined with parchment paper.
- Step 8Slide baked pizzas onto a cutting board. Lightly brush edges of crusts with oil. Top with a sprinkling of Parmigiano-Reggiano and desired garnishes.
- Step 9Repeat process with third pizza and remaining 2 eggs. Serve pizzas hot.
Tips
"If you can't find fresh pizza dough at the grocery store, go to your favorite pizza shop," says Porowski. "I've never asked to buy a ball of dough and been refused."