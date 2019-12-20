Antoni Porowski & Martha Stewart Continue Hilarious 'Faux Feud' After He Didn't Tag Her on Instagram

Image zoom Martha Stewart, Antoni Porowski

Martha Stewart didn’t mean to start an Instagram “feud” with Antoni Porowski — she just wanted a bit of acknowledgement!

Porowski, 35, cheekily continued Thursday the “feud” that began on Monday with the home and lifestyle guru, posting yet another photo from Stewart’s property along with the caption, “patiently keeping my hands warm by her fire pit until @marthastewart48 follows me back.”

Stewart, 78, couldn’t help but comment on the picture, in which the Queer Eye food and wine expert warms his hands over an outdoor fire pit, explaining that she didn’t mean to start a “feud” at all.

“I think we started a social media ‘feud’ which was not the point I just wanted you to acknowledge my fire, my animals and my food which you seemed to love???” she wrote.

The Antoni in the Kitchen author responded, admitting that Stewart deserves “ALL the acknowledgment” for her hostessing skills.

“@marthastewart48 I’ll faux-feud with you any day. Your adorable & gentle pups, latkes w caviar, Virginia ham, and hospitality (oh and all those cookies) deserve ALL the acknowledgment,” he replied in the comments of his post.

The “feud” between the two culinary masters began earlier this week, when Porowski shared two photos from a Christmas get together hosted by Stewart — and initially failed to tag his hostess in either post.

Instead, Porowski shared a photo of himself cuddling up to three of Stewart’s pet dogs, as well as a shot from her stable (fans of Queer Eye will know the star to be a huge animal lover).

“[S]ocializing at Christmas parties,” Porowski wrote in the caption for the photo in the stable, in which he pets a horse and holds a bottle of wine in his other hand.

But the post didn’t go unnoticed by Stewart.

“Dear antoni: this is @marthastewart48 You did not tag me on this photo of my stable nor the photo of my beautiful dogs Han, Qin , bete noir and creme brulee,” she wrote in the comments for the photo of Porowski admiring a horse. “We are bummed about that because you have so many followers and you are my Christmas cookies!!! You were nice not to post the forbidden scenes and we thank you!!!”

Porowski hastily tagged Stewart in both photos and addressed her comment on his Instagram Stories.

“Dearest @marthastewart48 (I got your insta right this time), apologies for not respectfully mentioning dear doggos Empress Chin, Emperor Han, Bête Noire, and cuddle monster Créme Brûlée. They deserve recognition also I rewatch your cabbage roll demo with your dear mum Mrs. Kostyra more often than I care to admit,” he wrote next to a screenshot of Stewart’s comment.

He added, “*Also @moll_doll23 would’ve wacked me across the head if I posted said forbidden scenes.”

Porowski and Stewart might remain Instagram frenemies, but they both follow each other on the social media platform.