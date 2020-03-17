Antoni Porowski and the rest of the Queer Eye team had just started filming in Texas as coronavirus started to spread in the U.S. Shooting seems to have halted, but the show’s food and wine expert is still bringing us soothing cooking content on Instagram.

Porowski, 36, started a new IGTV series titled “Quar Eye: Cooking Lessons from Quarantine.” In his first episode, posted on Monday, he made a “Keep Calm-lette” topped with a homemade black bean salsa — with just six ingredients.

Originally, Porowski planned to make huevos rancheros, but wasn’t able to find all of the ingredients due to people panic-buying at grocery stores. But, he was able to grab a few essential items including eggs, canned beans (with sodium for more flavor), a red onion, tomatoes, avocados (because of course) and limes.

Image zoom Antoni Porowski/Instagram

“We need to eat things that make us feel good, even in pandemics like these,” Porowski says.

Image zoom Antoni Porowski/Instagram

Throughout the demo, Porowski informs people on things they should be stocking up on — like eggs. “They are high in omega-3s. Don’t throw out the yolks because they’re delicious and really good for you and packed with protein,” he says as he starts to cook the eggs.

Image zoom Antoni Porowski/Instagram

While the omelette sets, he mixes together an easy black bean salsa made with chopped red onion, chopped tomato, a whole avocado, beans, a drizzle of olive oil, a bit of lime juice and some salt. “What’s nice about this is you have a regular salsa recipe, but suddenly it turns into a whole meal because you’re adding protein and fiber,” he says.

In just eight minutes, Porowski whipped up a healthy, vegetarian-friendly meal. After all, “an omelette made in isolation is still an omelette,” he says.