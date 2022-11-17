Antoni Porowski Is Engaged to Kevin Harrington After 3 Years of Dating

Antoni Porowski is a groom-to-be!

On Thursday, the Queer Eye star, 38, announced that he is engaged to his boyfriend of three years, Kevin Harrington.

Porowski shared a selfie of the pair on Instagram with a caption that poked fun at the grainy quality of the snap.

"I really hope the wedding photos are less blurry 🙏🏼," he wrote.

Porowski's fellow Queer Eye friends shared their excitement in the comments section. "So damn happy for you two! You both got a good one!!! 😭😭😭😭," Bobby Berk wrote.

Jonathan Van Ness chimed in: "So cute, love soy much ❤️❤️❤️ Already sourcing my flower girl looks!!!"

Tan France also excitedly assigned himself a role at their future nuptials. "I volunteer as wedding selfie-photographer," he commented.

Harrington, a brand strategy director, also shared the celebratory news on his Instagram. Along with two sweet photos of the pair — including a shirtless selfie — he posted a third photo of them in Zombie-like makeup. "Officially together until we look like the last pic #engaged," he quipped.

Porowski joked in the comments section: "don't worry I'll prolly be dabbling w Botox by then ❤️."

The Let's Do Dinner cookbook author and Harrington were first linked in late-2019, just months before lockdown began. In May, he spoke with PEOPLE about how the pandemic strengthened their relationship.

Kevin Harrington/instagram

When COVID-19 hit the U.S. in March 2020, the celebrity food and drink expert was filming Queer Eye in Austin and Harrington was visiting him from New York City. His trip to Austin was only meant to last four days, but was ultimately extended.

"It came to a shutdown in New York — there was no toilet paper — and we decided to stay in Austin and fostered a dog," Porowski told PEOPLE this May. "We went from being in a relationship and each having our own apartments and not having a dog, to living in the same place with a dog."

Kevin Harrington/instagram

Indeed, Porowski and Harrington fostered, then later adopted, a rescue pup named Neon, who is now an adorable mainstay on the couple's Instagram pages.

He added: "It escalated quickly. But I don't have any complaints, which is kind of nice. When something is stable and really good — and you communicate a lot, and you check in with each other and with your own therapist about it — I feel like that's kind of the key."

And like for many, the pandemic has taught Porowski to appreciate the simple things in his life with Harrington.

"I learned to get back in touch with a part of me that used to listen to music as much as I did, and my connection with nature," he says. "I know that sounds like a hippy-dippy thing to say, but it's being with my dog and my boyfriend, tossing a ball, going Upstate [New York] whenever I can; that kind of stuff. Life has gotten so big and complicated and a lot of really high ups and a lot of low lows that, that's one thing that kind of grounds me and just keeps me in check in the best next way."