Antoni Porowski's Caesar Salad with Almond Vinaigrette

Victor Protasio
placeholder
Jessica Fecteau
September 01, 2018 02:43 PM

The food expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye is known for making recipes that are accessible and flavorful. So when he decided to open Village Den, his new fast-casual restaurant in New York City, he stuck to that plan and included this healthy but comforting dish on the menu. “I truly love a classic Caesar salad,” he says. “I reinterpreted it in a way that took out the guilt but still maintained that creamy consistency. It’s funny, I keep having to reassure people that there’s no cheese in it!”

Kale Caesar with Almond Vinaigrette

2 (6-oz.) bunches kale, stemmed and thinly sliced
1 large heirloom tomato, cut into ¼-in. wedges
1¼ cups sliced toasted almonds, divided
2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar
2 Tbsp. honey
1 Tbsp. chopped shallot (from 1 small shallot)
1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves
1 tsp. Dijon mustard
1 tsp. kosher salt
¼ tsp. black pepper
1 medium garlic clove
1/3 cup olive oil

1. Toss together sliced kale, tomato wedges and 1 cup of the almonds in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Place vinegar, honey, shallot, thyme, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic and remaining ¼ cup almonds in blender; blend until smooth, about 45 seconds to 1 minute. Slowly drizzle in oil, blending until dressing is fully combined. Add almond dressing to kale mixture; toss well to coat.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes

You May Like

Read More

EDIT POST

Don't Miss a Moment

Get 4 FREE Issues of PEOPLE Magazine
GET IT NOW

Stay in the Know

Subscribe to PEOPLE’s newsletters so you never miss out on a must-read story
Sign up Now

Manage Push Notifications

If you have opted in for our browser push notifications, and you would like to opt-out, please refer to the following instructions depending on your device and browser. For turning notifications on or off on Google Chrome and Android click here, for Firefox click here, for Safari click here and for Microsoft's Edge click here.