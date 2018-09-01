Antoni Porowski's Caesar Salad with Almond Vinaigrette

The food expert on Netflix’s Queer Eye is known for making recipes that are accessible and flavorful. So when he decided to open Village Den, his new fast-casual restaurant in New York City, he stuck to that plan and included this healthy but comforting dish on the menu. “I truly love a classic Caesar salad,” he says. “I reinterpreted it in a way that took out the guilt but still maintained that creamy consistency. It’s funny, I keep having to reassure people that there’s no cheese in it!”

Kale Caesar with Almond Vinaigrette

2 (6-oz.) bunches kale, stemmed and thinly sliced

1 large heirloom tomato, cut into ¼-in. wedges

1¼ cups sliced toasted almonds, divided

2 Tbsp. rice wine vinegar

2 Tbsp. honey

1 Tbsp. chopped shallot (from 1 small shallot)

1 tsp. fresh thyme leaves

1 tsp. Dijon mustard

1 tsp. kosher salt

¼ tsp. black pepper

1 medium garlic clove

1/3 cup olive oil

1. Toss together sliced kale, tomato wedges and 1 cup of the almonds in a large bowl; set aside.

2. Place vinegar, honey, shallot, thyme, mustard, salt, pepper, garlic and remaining ¼ cup almonds in blender; blend until smooth, about 45 seconds to 1 minute. Slowly drizzle in oil, blending until dressing is fully combined. Add almond dressing to kale mixture; toss well to coat.

Serves: 4

Active time: 15 minutes

Total time: 15 minutes