Antoni Porowski and Flipping Out's Trace Lehnhoff Split After a Year of Dating

Antoni Porowski is a single man.

The Queer Eye food expert and his boyfriend, Flipping Out alum Trace Lehnhoff, have split, PEOPLE confirms.

“The relationship ran its course,” said a source close to the situation. “Things just didn’t work out and he is concentrating on work.”

In a recent interview with PEOPLE, Porowski said he is enjoying catching up with friends following the split.

“I’m single now and it’s been a good opportunity to connect with friends,” he said, adding that his preferred hangouts are small dinner parties at home in New York City. “I’ll make food for them and we’ll all hang out in the kitchen. We’ll nosh on like a cheese and charcuterie board and then I’ll make a dish. Then we sit down and enjoy it. That’s my very favorite.”

“Being able to be free and have fun with friends is the ultimate luxury these days,” he continued.

Porowski, 35, and the interior designer were dating since last summer after meeting through an Instagram direct message, he told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live in March. “It’s like, the 2019 way,” said Porowski.

The pair’s last photo of each other on social media was in May.

Prior to his relationship with Lehnoff, the foodie, who will release his debut cookbook Antoni in the Kitchen in September, ended things with his longtime boyfriend of seven years, Joey Krietemeyer.

More recently Porowski has been making headlines for his rumored romance with Queer Eye costar Jonathan Van Ness. The two first sparked the rumors on Fourth of July after Porowski shared a photo of himself and Van Ness kissing in the back seat of a car, calling the annual holiday their “anniversary.”

They denied dating on Friday’s episode of Strahan and Sara. “We have way too much free times on our hands sometimes, honestly,” Porowski joked of the photo.

He also confirmed to PEOPLE that they are not an item — not a romantic one, anyway. “We are in a very committed friendship,” he said with a laugh.