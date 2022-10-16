Pumpkin carbonara is a recipe close to chef Antimo Dimeo's heart.

"When I was growing up, my nonna would always cook carbonara and add in pumpkin or butternut squash in the fall," says Dimeo.

The chef-owner of Bardea and Bardea Steak restaurants in Wilmington, Del. especially likes this pasta dish because the ingredients are easily accessible and affordable. "It's something you can whip up quickly and know it will satisfy your soul," he says.

Just be sure to eat it as fast as you make it, or otherwise you'll risk the pasta drying out, he adds.

Antimo Dimeo's Pumpkin Carbonara

8 oz. thick-cut bacon, finely chopped into ¼-in. cubes

1 Tbsp. olive oil

1 tsp. kosher salt

1 lb. uncooked bucatini pasta

6 large egg yolks

2 oz. Parmigiano-Reggiano cheese, grated (about ¾ cup), plus more for serving

2 oz. pecorino Romano cheese, grated (about ¾ cup)

1 cup (8 oz.) canned pure pumpkin (from 1 [15-oz.] can)

Freshly ground black pepper

1. Cook bacon, olive oil and salt in a large skillet over medium-low heat, stirring occasionally, until bacon is reduced in size, crispy and golden brown, 8 to 10 minutes. Use a slotted spoon to transfer bacon to a plate lined with paper towels. Reserve drippings in skillet; set aside.

2. Bring a large pot of salted water to a boil over high heat. Add pasta, and cook according to package directions until al dente, about 9 minutes. Drain pasta, reserving ½ cup of the cooking water.

3. While pasta is cooking, whisk together egg yolks, grated cheeses, pumpkin and 1 tablespoon of the rendered bacon fat in a small bowl. Gradually add ¼ cup of the reserved pasta cooking water to the egg mixture, whisking constantly and vigorously until combined, so as not to curdle the eggs.

4. Add bucatini and egg mixture to the warm skillet. Toss until well coated, gradually drizzling remaining cooking water to form a sauce. Sprinkle with black pepper.

5. Divide pasta among bowls; top with bacon and more grated cheese.

Serves: 4

Active time: 25 minutes

Total time: 25 minutes