Anthony Bourdain's Possessions Worth Up to $400,000 Will Be Auctioned Off in October

Image zoom Mike Pont/WireImage

Anthony Bourdain‘s personal possessions will be sold in an auction in October — nearly 16 months after his death.

The online auction, held by Lark Mason Associates from Oct. 9-30, will include 200 items ranging from the chef’s prized knife to a U.S. Navy jacket he received after leaving Beirut where he was filming No Reservations in the middle of a war, according to the New York Times.

Mason told the newspaper that Bourdain’s items have a total market value between $200,000 and $400,000.

The proceeds from the auction will be split: 60 percent will benefit Bourdain’s ex, Ottavia Busia, and their daughter, Ariane, 12, and the remaining 40 percent will be donated by the family to the Culinary of Institute of America’s Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship.

Bourdain’s Bob Kramer knife is expected to go for the highest price, according to the Times. The custom steel and meteorite blade was given to Bourdain in 2016.

“He was thrilled, and I was thrilled,” Kramer told the Times. “He walked right to the bar and he was like, ‘Oh man, I’ve been looking forward to this.’ He held it, looked at me, I don’t know, we just connected there for a second. Because he got it and I’d made it for him.”

Image zoom Anthony Bourdain's Bob Kramer knife up for auction.

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain Wins Posthumous Emmy for Parts Unknown Over a Year After His Death

The auction will include at least two pieces from Bourdain’s art collection, one by Ralph Steadman, and another by John Lurie, purchased by Bourdain for $19,000. Books, furniture, records, and a duck press used in an episode of his hit CNN show Parts Unknown are also expected to sell.

Image zoom Anthony Bourdan's U.S. Navy jacket up for auction. Lark Mason Associates

The beloved travel host was honored by friends, family and fans from all over the world on what would have been his 63rd birthday on June 25. Bourdain’s close friend Eric Ripert—who was traveling with the CNN host when he died by suicide in June 2018—along with friend José Andrés, declared the occasion #BourdainDay.

Busia paid tribute to him for his birthday by posting a throwback video of the chef in the pool with their daughter. Bourdain was separated from Busia at the time of his death, but the two had never formally divorced. He was dating Italian actress Asia Argento at the time.

RELATED: ‘A True Legend’: Friends and Family of Anthony Bourdain Pay Tribute to Him on His Birthday

In May, a book titled Anthony Bourdain Remembered was released. Inside were photos, memories and quotes from the late chef’s fans and famous collaborators. It was originally created as a “keepsake” for Ariane, but his estate later agreed to share the book publicly.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.