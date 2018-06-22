Anthony Bourdain's Mother Says She Is Getting Her First Tattoo in His Honor

Two weeks after Anthony Bourdain was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in France, his mother Gladys Bourdain is opening up about how she is going to honor her son.

In a New York Times article published on Friday, Gladys revealed she is going to get a tattoo in his memory — despite never being a fan of the Parts Unknown host’s ink, which chronicled his culinary experiences and life on the road. Gladys, who is a former editor at the Times, told the newspaper says she plans to meet with her son’s tattoo artist to get “Tony” tattooed in small letters on the inside of her wrist next week, making it her first and only tattoo.

The article also revealed details of Bourdain’s toxicology report, which found no narcotics and only a “trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose” in his system at the time of his death.

Bourdain, 61, was cremated in France, and according to the Times, his remains and belongings from France have been sent to his younger brother, Christopher.

Gladys told the publication that his family will have a small, private ceremony as “he would want as little fuss as possible.”

In a phone interview with Today earlier this month, Gladys revealed that she last spoke to her son, who she described as “feisty and very talented,” on Mother’s Day.

“He didn’t disguise anything,” she said. “He was who he was, and it was out there for everyone to see.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.