Anthony Bourdain Wins Posthumous Emmy for Parts Unknown Over a Year After His Death

Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown has won two Creative Arts Emmys, more than one year after the tragic death of its namesake star.

The CNN travel series took home a win for outstanding informational series or special on Saturday, while Bourdain himself won the outstanding writing for a nonfiction program for writing the episode titled “Kenya.”

The emotional wins were met with messages from those who knew Bourdain best, including his assistant Laurie Woolever and his close friend, chef José Andrés.

“One of a million things I wish he were here for,” Woolever wrote on Twitter.

Andrés added, “Our friend keeps delivering the goods….I know you are celebrating somewhere….congratulations Dear Friend….”

Parts Unknown was nominated this year for an additional four Emmys, including outstanding cinematography for a nonfiction program (for the “Bhutan” episode), outstanding picture editing for a nonfiction program (“Lower East Side”), outstanding sound editing for a nonfiction program (“Far West Texas”), and outstanding sound mixing for a nonfiction program (“Kenya”).

Bourdain previously won a posthumous Emmy at last year’s ceremony, which came just months after he died by suicide at age 61 on June 8, 2018.

Though many episodes of Parts Unknown‘s 12th and final season were unfinished at the time of Bourdain’s death, CNN and the series’ production company, Zero Point Zero, decided to air the episodes.

“Kenya,” which won Bourdain his Emmy this year, was the only episode to feature the star’s narration.

The 71st Primetime Emmy Awards will air Sept. 22 on Fox.