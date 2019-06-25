Anthony Bourdain’s estranged wife Ottavia Busia is keeping the famed chef’s memory alive on his birthday.

The late Parts Unknown star would have turned 63 on Tuesday, and Busia marked the occasion with a sweet throwback video that featured Bourdain splashing around in a pool with the couple’s daughter Ariane, 12.

In the clip, posted on Instagram, a young Ariane sits on her dad’s shoulders as he dunks underwater and she floats above him, giggling with delight.

Busia, a mixed martial artist, used three laughing crying emojis to caption the post, and also added the hashtag “#BourdainDay,” a commemorative day that was created by Bourdain’s friends Eric Ripert and José Andrés.

Ariane was one of the brightest parts of Bourdain’s life, a source close to the chef told PEOPLE shortly after his death. “It was quite evident that Tony was a ‘lighter’ human being around his daughter,” they said at the time. “When he spoke about her, his eyes danced. He talked about her constantly.”

While speaking to PEOPLE in one of his last interviews before his death, Bourdain noted that it was important he never shot in two cities back-to-back for his CNN series Parts Unknown to ensure he could spend at least five days per month with Ariane.

Image zoom Isaac Brekken/WireImage

RELATED: Ottavia Busia Shares Sweet Mother’s Day Card from Her Daughter with the Late Anthony Bourdain

The celebration was announced last month by Bourdain’s friends, chefs Eric Ripert and José Andrés, who said they’d be commemorating Bourdain Day on June 25 to honor their pal with special memories and tributes. The pair also encouraged fans of Bourdain to do the same.

Once Bourdain Day rolled around, Ripert and Andrés shared a video pf themselves in Singapore enjoying a toast in Bourdain’s honor.

“A true Legend… Anthony, my Dear Friend… Happy Birthday! The world wishes you Peace & Love on your journey,” wrote Ripert, who was traveling with Bourdain in France when he died by suicide in June 2018.

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain’s Close Friend Roy Choi Says He ‘Still Can’t Believe’ Chef’s Death 1 Year Later

Busia has previously used social media before to remember Bourdain, whom she married in 2007. They separated in 2016, but were still legally married when he died.

In October, she marked the four-month anniversary of his death with a photo that featured the couple and their daughter hanging out with friends, including Ripert and producer Helen Cho, and eating around a large dining room table.

“The Manson Family Dinner,” Busia captioned the Instagram post, which was a photo taken from Bourdain’s 2016 cookbook Appetites.

RELATED: Remembering Anthony Bourdain 1 Year Later: His Illustrious Life and Career in Photos

The Kitchen Confidential author was honored earlier this month by The Culinary Institute of America, his alma mater, who introduced the Anthony Bourdain Legacy Scholarship to help students “pursue study abroad and international cuisines and cultures experiences.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “home” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.