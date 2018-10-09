Anthony Bourdain's Wife Ottavia Posts Throwback Family Photo on 4-Month Anniversary of His Death

Anthony Bourdain’s wife Ottavia Busia marked four months since his death with a photo of their eclectic family and friends.

Busia, a mixed martial artist, posted an image on Monday from Bourdain’s 2016 cookbook Appetites. The photo shows the couple with their daughter Ariane, now 11, chef Eric Ripert, who was traveling in France with Bourdain at the time of his suicide, and a handful of other friends including producer Helen Cho, eating around a large dining room table.

“The Manson Family Dinner,” Busia captioned the Instagram, a repost from Big Gay Ice Cream.

Laurie Woolever, Bourdain’s coauthor on Appetites and his longtime assistant commented, “This was one of the weirdest, sweatiest days of my working life.”

Bryan Petroff and Douglas Quint, founders of Big Gay Ice Cream and the Bourdains’ close friends, first posted the image with more behind-the-scenes photos from the shoot. In one photo, the late chef can be seen scrolling through his phone off camera.

“Gone four months today,” Big Gay Ice Cream wrote on Instagram.

Bourdain and Busia married in 2007 and separated in 2016, though they were still legally married when Bourdain died.

“My wife and I live, have lived, very separate lives for years,” he told PEOPLE at the time of their split. “There’s no drama here. We get along really, really well and it’s not a big lifestyle change happening here.”

Busia paid tribute to Bourdain shortly after his death on June 8 with a photo of Ariane performing onstage with her band in New York. “Our little girl had her concert today. She was amazing. So strong and brave. She wore the boots you bought her,” wrote Busia. “I hope you are having a good trip, wherever you are.”