Anthony Bourdain Toxicology Report Reveals He Had No Narcotics in His System at Time of Death

A completed toxicology report for Anthony Bourdain revealed that he had no narcotics in his system at the time of his death, a French judicial official told the New York Times.

Bourdain was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on June 8 while in the country filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown with his close friend French-born chef Eric Ripert. He was 61.

The Times reports that there was only a “trace of a nonnarcotic medicine in a therapeutic dose” in his system.

The late culinary star had been open about his history with substance abuse in the past. In the 1980s Bourdain bounced from job to job at restaurants in New York City while struggling with a serious drug addiction, at one point skimming his carpet for paint chips and smoking them, hoping they were remnants of crack, he recalled to The New Yorker.

He entered rehab and eventually got clean in the early ’90s, but continued to drink both on and off screen with no issues, he said.

“I was a heroin addict, for sure, and I was a cocaine addict, for sure, but I never stopped drinking,” he told PEOPLE in February. “I never was a person who needed a drink. I’ve never felt the urge to. When I’m home it would never occur to me to sit at my house and drink beer, or pour myself a cocktail.”

Speaking with PEOPLE, French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigney de Fayel said there was no evidence of foul play or violence involved in Bourdain’s death.

“Nothing suggested the involvement of a third person,” Rocquigny said. A medical expert did not find any signs of violence on Bourdain’s body.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.