Anthony Bourdain Book That Was Originally a 'Keepsake' for His Daughter Will Be Published

Anthony Bourdain will be honored in a new book set to publish this spring.

The title, Anthony Bourdain Remembered, will be filled with photos, memories and quotes from the late chef’s fans and famous collaborators including Barack Obama, Eric Ripert, Questlove and José Andrés. Daniel Halpern, president and publisher of Ecco, tells PEOPLE that CNN originally created the book as a “keepsake” for his daughter Ariane, 11, and his estate later agreed to share the book publicly.

Available for pre-sale now, the book will be released on May 28, just a week before the one year anniversary of Bourdain’s death on June 8.

“Anthony Bourdain’s passing was a huge loss to us all and there isn’t a day that goes by when we don’t miss his singular presence,” says Halpern. “Anthony Bourdain Remembered reminds me of the joy that he brought to everyone who knew him or watched him on-air as he moved in his particular way around the globe. It is the perfect memento for those of us who, through his shows, came to know the others who inhabit our planet – and an homage to the world’s most beloved traveler.”

The cover image, along with many of the photos inside, was shot by Bourdain’s longtime photographer David Scott Holloway.

“I saw the whole world thanks to him,” Holloway told PEOPLE in June. “Tony took me along for the ride.”

Following Bourdain’s death by suicide while working on an episode of Parts Unknown in France, tributes poured in for the lovable, and often unapologetic TV star. Ottavia Busia, Bourdain’s ex-wife, though the two were never formally divorced, and their daughter honored him through music. On June 11, Ariane performed onstage with her band in New York and Busia posted a tribute in the caption.

“I hope you are having a good trip,” she wrote on the photo of their daughter on stage. “Wherever you are.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.