Anthony Bourdain Wins Posthumous Emmys: He 'Always Coveted' This Award, Producer Says

Just months after his death, Anthony Bourdain won multiple posthumous Emmy Awards for his television work.

At night two of the Creative Arts Emmy Awards on Sunday, Bourdain won the honors for outstanding writing for a nonfiction program and outstanding informational series or special, according to Deadline.

His CNN series, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, took home additional wins for picture editing, sound editing and sound mixing. Anthony Bourdain: Explore Parts Unknown, the series’ online component, was named outstanding short form nonfiction or reality series.

“Tony was nominated for this Emmy many times,” producer Lydia Tenaglia said as she accepted the writing trophy, according to Deadline. “But it had always eluded him, the one he had always coveted, so it is with tremendous bittersweetness that I accept it on his behalf.”

“He’s really off on a journey to parts unknown,” she added. “We wish we were there to shoot it with him, and he really would have written the hell out of that episode.”

The series has been nominated for 31 Emmy awards to date and has won five other times: four of which were for Outstanding Informational Series or Special, and one in 2013 for Outstanding Cinematography for Nonfiction Programming.

Bourdain died by suicide in June at age 61. “It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement at the time. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much.”

The Tribeca TV Festival is premiering the first episode of Parts Unknown's twelfth and final season in September. One episode will feature W. Kamau Bell, who gave a nod to Bourdain before the Creative Arts Emmys.

Bell tweeted, “On #Emmy day I have to make sure I honor the man who made it possible for me to have #UnitedShades. w/o @anthonybourdain going to @CNN & showing us all the new possibilities there, I wouldn’t have my show. Thank you, Tony. & also thank you for taking me to Africa for my 1st time.”

On Sunday, John Legend secured his EGOT status at the ceremony. And one day before, the Creative Arts Emmys honored Tiffany Haddish, James Corden and Game of Thrones, among other winners.

