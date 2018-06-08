Anthony Bourdain's Ex-Girlfriend Mourns Her 'Loyal Love' as She Shares Powerful Words on Depression

Anthony Bourdain‘s colleagues and loved ones continue to mourn his death, including ex-girlfriend Paula Froelich.

Froelich, a columnist, shared one of her favorite photos of her and Bourdain on Instagram Friday, hours after the news that he died at the age of 61 of an apparent suicide in France.

“To a good man, a great friend, a loyal love. That’s all I’m going to say,” Froelich, 44, captioned a picture of the pair, who dated for several months in early 2005 according to Yahoo.

RELATED: ‘I Like Being a Father — No, I Love Being a Father,’ and Everything Else Anthony Bourdain Has Said About Daughter Ariane

RELATED: ‘Your Body Is Not a Temple’ and More of Anthony Bourdain’s Deepest Quotes

Though she took down her tweet, Froelich shared a series of follow-up tweets about depression. “It’s a sneaky little, sticky Bitch. You can be rich as hell, totally successful but still lonely AF and the ‘you’re nothing but a fraud’ voice only goes away when the Ambien takes effect,” she wrote in her first statement.

Froelich also noted, “It’s lonely, it magnifies everything into something awful, and you don’t know when or if this cycle will end… so it’s also terrifying. And embarrassing. And humiliating – because there’s something wrong with you.”

The problem with that is ambien makes the harsh voice louder in the morning. And there’s only a few you can talk to about it – but even then sparingly because it just gets OLD, doesn’t it? And you become the sad sack … even though you’re normally so FUN — Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018

You know because you’ve wondered and went to go get checked out hoping that there was some magic pill somewhere that would make it all better. But no. There’s not. — Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018

RELATED: Asia Argento Speaks Out Following Boyfriend Anthony Bourdain’s Death: ‘He Was My Love, My Rock’

But take heart in knowing: only the best, funniest, loveliest, most empathetic, wonderful, talented people have depression. You’re in a good crowd. Now. Let’s go fight that black dog. Together. — Paula Froelich 🤔 (@Pfro) June 8, 2018

“But take heart in knowing: only the best, funniest, loveliest, most empathetic, wonderful, talented people have depression. You’re in a good crowd. Now. Let’s go fight that black dog. Together,” she concluded her Twitter thread.

Also on Friday, she told The Daily Beast that she had last seen Bourdain one year before. “He was a great guy. A great guy. I last saw him a year ago. He was a wonderful human being,” Froelich said.

RELATED: Remembering Anthony Bourdain’s Illustrious Life and Career in Photos

Anthony Bourdain and Paula Froelich in March 2005 Billy Farrell/Patrick McMullan via Getty

Back in April 2005, Froelich confirmed her relationship status with Bourdain when he catered her book party.

On how she got her boyfriend to cook for the event, she told the New York Times, “I have to tell you he offered which I never would have asked him. I mean that’s a bit much, you know, to be like, ‘Oh hey by the way I know that we like to hang out and have sex but will you cook for my party?’ You know, no. He offered,” she said at the time.

On Friday, the host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was found unresponsive in his hotel room by his close friend and French chef Eric Ripert, according to CNN. Both were filming an upcoming episode of Bourdain’s award-winning show.

A police spokesperson in Strasbourg, France, confirmed Bourdain’s death to PEOPLE.