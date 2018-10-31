The Parts Unknown Episode Anthony Bourdain Was Filming in France When He Died Will Not Air

The episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown that Anthony Bourdain was filming in the Alsace region of France when he died will not air.

Bourdain died by suicide at age 61 in a hotel in Kaysersberg, France, in June while he was shooting the travel show with his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert.

“The final original episode of Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown will be the Lower East Side, airing on November 11 2018,” a CNN spokesperson said in a statement. “After Anthony Bourdain’s tragic passing on June 8, it was determined by CNN and the series’ production company Zero Point Zero, that we would honor the work with a final season.”

“From the completed footage, the producers were able to create five location episodes (including Kenya, Asturias, Indonesia, and Far West Texas) plus two specials,” the statement continued. “Alsace was not included.”

The France episode of Parts Unknown was slated to show Ripert guiding Bourdain to restaurants, vineyards and artisans near the French-German border. Bourdain and Ripert had filmed a conversation with chef Jean-Yves Schillinger, who told PEOPLE that Bourdain was “just like himself” that day.

The final season of Parts Unknown premiered on Sept. 23 and opened with his trip to Kenya alongside W. Kamau Bell.

“Who gets to tell the stories? This is a question asked often,” Bourdain says in the episode, the final one to include his narration. “The answer in this case, for better or for worse, is I do — at least this time. I do my best. I look. I listen. But in the end, I know it’s my story, not Kamau’s, not Kenya’s, or Kenyans’. Those stories are yet to be heard.”

The penultimate episode, which aired last Sunday, was a behind-the-scenes look at the making of the show. Bourdain’s colleagues spoke of some of their favorite memories from set.

Morgan Fallon, director and cinematographer, told PEOPLE he thinks Bourdain “would’ve loved the special. I think he would’ve felt that it was very true to who we all were.”

Parts Unknown airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.