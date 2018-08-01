Anthony Bourdain's Parts Unknown Will Air Its Final Seven-Episode Season This Fall

Anthony Bourdain charmed the world as he traveled to cities in search of culture and cuisine on his show Parts Unknown, and nearly two months after the chef’s death, CNN has announced they’re continuing his legacy with one final season of the series.

PEOPLE confirms that the seven-episode season will launch in fall 2018, and will include at least five episodes that are in the show’s traditional style.

The L.A. Times, which was first to report the news, reveals that only one episode—where Bourdain traveled to Kenya with W. Kamau Bell, the host of CNN’s United Shades of America—was completed before Bourdain’s death, and will be the last episode to include his written narration.

Amy Entelis, CNN’s executive vice president of talent and content, who launched Parts Unknown in 2013, told the publication that four other episodes included in the season—set in N.Y.C.’s Lower East Side, Big Bend Texas, the Asturias region of Spain, and Indonesia—will be completed by the directors and will use audio of Bourdain compiled during filming. The network will also conduct follow-up interviews to bridge potential gaps in each episode.

“Each one will feel slightly different depending on what’s gathered in the field,” Entelis told the L.A. Times. “They will have the full presence of Tony because you’ll see him, you’ll hear him, you’ll watch him. That layer of his narration will be missing, but it will be replaced by other voices of people who are in the episodes.”

Although a CNN representative tells PEOPLE the details of the final two episodes are still being ironed out, Entelis told the Times that the sixth episode will involve the cast and crew reflecting on their experiences producing the series and will feature behind-the-scenes footage. The series finale will reportedly pay tribute to Bourdain by using fan reactions and interviews with friends and guests from past episodes.

The TV show host was found dead by suicide in his hotel room in France by his friend Eric Ripert on June 8 while the pair were filming for Parts Unknown.

Following his death, the show was nominated for six Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Informational Series Or Special, Outstanding Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program, Outstanding Sound Mixing for a Nonfiction Program, and Outstanding Writing for a Nonfiction Program.

Every episode of Parts Unknown can be viewed on CNN.it/go.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.