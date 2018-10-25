Anthony Bourdain's Longtime Assistant Remembers Him: 'He Wasn't Perfect But He Was the Best'

Laurie Woolever is looking back on her days with the Anthony Bourdain.

The writer, who was Bourdain’s longtime assistant, penned a touching tribute to the late chef on Thursday.

Her post came on the anniversary of the publication of Appetites: A Cookbook, the cookbook she co-authored with Bourdain.

“Two years ago today, this beautiful book was published,” she wrote, captioning a photo of the title.

“I miss @anthonybourdain more and more each day. He wasn’t perfect but he was the absolute best, and he gave so much to me, and to the people who worked for and with him, and the people who loved his work.”

Woolever’s post was liked by Bourdain’s wife Ottavia Busia, who left a heart emoji as a comment.

Earlier this month, Busia — who married Bourdain in 2007 though separated in 2016 — also posted an image from Bourdain’s 2016 cookbook Appetites.

The photo, which was first posted by Big Gay Ice Cream, showed the couple with their daughter Ariane, now 11, chef Eric Ripert, who was traveling in France with Bourdain at the time of his suicide, and a handful of other friends including producer Helen Cho, eating around a large dining room table.

“The Manson Family Dinner,” Busia captioned the Instagram.

On that post, Woolever commented, “This was one of the weirdest, sweatiest days of my working life.”

It’s been four months since Bourdain’s died by suicide.

The final season of his show, Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, is currently airing on CNN.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.