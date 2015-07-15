Anthony Bourdain: 'Ina Garten Is One of the Few People on Food Network Who Can Actually Cook'

Image zoom

While on his food-focused tour Close to the Bone, Anthony Bourdain had less to say on cuisine and more to say on those who make it in the business.



His first celebrity chef punching bag: the host of Man vs. Food, Adam Richman.

“Why did we watch that show? Admit it. You wanted him to die,” Atlanta Magazine reports Bourdain saying. “The show confirms their worst suspicions—that Americans are fat, lazy, slothful, [and] wasteful.”

The Parts Unknown host also took a few stabs at Guy Fieri, saying as a fellow father, the Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives star could take a hint from him.

“I’ve made some adjustments in my life. So I sort of feel in a heartfelt way for Guy,” he says. “I wonder about him. He’s 52 years old and still rolling around in the flame outfit … What does he do? How does Guy Fieri de-douche?”

But Bourdain did hand out one compliment.

