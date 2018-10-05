Get a First Look at the Anthony Bourdain Special Dedicated to the Late Chef's Impact

The Parts Unknown episode on Oct. 14 will look a lot different than usual.

CNN is paying tribute to Anthony Bourdain with a special episode of the late chef‘s hit travel series. The one hour episode titled “Bourdain’s Impact,” which airs during Parts Unknown‘s usual time slot at 9 p.m., will “explore how Anthony Bourdain’s unique perspective and voice altered the world of food, travel and culture and in the process reinvented how audiences watched television and engaged intimately and actively with the world around them,” according to a press release.

In an exclusive first look at the trailer above, Bourdain is shown during some of his most memorable travels, including his meal with Barack Obama in Vietnam. “He was funny and fearless with a chef’s swagger and the heart of a story teller,” a voice narrates over the clips. “Anthony Bourdain was the ultimate guest and his impact lives on.”

Friends and colleagues like podcaster Andy Greenwald and author Andrew Friedman will contribute to the special. The Washington Post reporter Jason Rezaian and his wife Yeganeh Salehi, who were both imprisoned by Iranian government after appearing on a Parts Unknown episode set in the Middle Eastern country in 2014, also join in.

“I would describe myself as a lucky cook who gets to tell stories,” Bourdain says in the trailer.

The chef died by suicide in June while filming Parts Unknown in France with his friend and fellow chef Eric Ripert. Bourdain’s colleagues honored his work at the season premiere during the Tribeca TV Festival last week.

“Bourdain’s Impact” is part of the series’ final seven-part season. Five episodes are in the traditional format on-location in Kenya, Indonesia, West Texas, Spain and New York City’s Lower East Side, though only Kenya was completed with Bourdain’s written narration before his death. A second special is also set to air later this season.

Parts Unknown airs Sundays at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.