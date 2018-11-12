Anthony Bourdain Eats 'the Perfect Food' on His Final Episode of Parts Unknown

On the final episode of Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown, the late host enjoyed a very simple meal.

The posthumous episode, which aired on Sunday night, features Bourdain exploring the Lower East Side neighborhood of New York City—his birth place—where he meets with various musicians and artists, including his friend John Lurie, who served him hard-boiled eggs.

“I am grateful and honored,” says Bourdain. “Eggs, the perfect food.”

The chef, who died by suicide at age 61 in a hotel in Kaysersberg, France, in June, has uncovered countless cities, restaurants and cultures during the award-winning series, which came to an end on Sunday.

Get push notifications with news, features, and more.

RELATED: CNN Won’t Air the Parts UnknownEpisode Anthony Bourdain Was Shooting at the Time of His Death

CNN

The episode also shows Bourdain visiting with people like Kembra Pfahler, Blondie singer Debbie Harry, musician Harley Flanagan and artist Joe Coleman.

“This is a show about a very special place,” Bourdain says. “A very special time. And some very special people. So much happened—so much began—on New York’s Lower East Side.”

RELATED VIDEO: Andrew Zimmern Remembers Last Conversation With Anthony Bourdain

RELATED: How Anthony Bourdain’s Friends are Mourning and Honoring Him: ‘We Must Go Forward,’ Says Director

The hour-long episode also touches on Bourdain’s battle with addiction, when he says, “I came for heroin and I came for music,” when referencing the neighborhood, which was once filled with crime and poverty.