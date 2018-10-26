How Anthony Bourdain's Friends are Mourning and Honoring Him: 'We Must Go Forward,' Says Director

Anthony Bourdain‘s colleagues from Parts Unknown will pay tribute to the late chef during the penultimate episode of the CNN travel show.

The show Parts Unknown: Under the Tarp, which will air on Sunday night, is filled with behind-the-scenes clips peppered with stories and memories shared by the crew—many of whom worked with Bourdain for years and called him a close friend.

Morgan Fallon, director and cinematographer, tells PEOPLE he thinks Bourdain “would’ve loved the special. I think he would’ve felt that it was very true to who we all were.”

“I want more than anything for people to understand that Tony had the ability to be very playful and fun and that what you’re seeing is a family joking and being self-referential and self-deprecating,” he says. “It’s also very heartfelt for me to watch it because that’s how I feel about our experience. We had a lot of fun, a lot of laughs and, you know, we all really loved each other.”

Anthony Bourdain with Morgan Fallon (right) on set of Parts Unknown. David Scott Holloway

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain’s Longtime Assistant Remembers Him: ‘He Wasn’t Perfect But He Was the Best

As the staff coped with the news of Bourdain’s death by suicide in June, Fallon says there were a lot of tears, and a bit of drinking. “When it all happened, we got together,” he says. “We had an Irish wake and I think that was very true to all of our natures.”

A representative for Bourdain’s wife Ottavia Busia told the New York Times in June that there would be no public memorial following his passing. Instead, in the day following his death fans used Bourdain’s Les Halles restaurant, his former place of work, as a place to remember him by placing photos, flowers, handwritten notes, and copies of his best-selling book Kitchen Confidential.

Now, nearly five months since his death, the Parts Unknown crew is honoring him the way they think Bourdain would have wanted: through their work. “We’re all at a point now where we understand that we must go forward,” says Fallon. “We all very clearly understand that Tony would not have wanted us to get drowned in sentiment.”

“He was not someone who was caught up in his image or his celebrity or his brand. He was someone that was really about pointing our power of television, of story making, out into the world.”

Parts Unknown: Under the Tarp airs Sunday at 9 p.m. ET on CNN.