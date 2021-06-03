See the Emotional Trailer for New Anthony Bourdain Documentary Roadrunner: 'There's No Happy Ending'

Anthony Bourdain is hitting the big screen nearly three years after his death.

The trailer for Roadrunner: A Film About Anthony Bourdain was released on Thursday. The film by Focus Features, which hits theaters July 16, promises to be "an intimate, behind-the-scenes look at how an anonymous chef became a world-renowned cultural icon," according to a press release. Its' trailer definitely delivers on that promise.

"It was almost never about food, it was about Tony learning to be a better person," Bourdain's longtime friend David Chang says in the opener.

In an old voiceover, Bourdain then says: "You're probably gonna find out about it anyway, so here's a little preemptive truth-telling: There's no happy ending."

roadrunner Credit: focus features

Roadrunner will dive into his unlikely rise to fame after writing his New Yorker essay "Don't Eat Before Reading This" in 1999. "One minute I was standing next to a deep fryer and the next, I was watching the sun set over the Sahara. What am I doing here?" Bourdain says in the trailer.

Anthony Bourdain and Ottavia Busia-Bourdain Anthony Bourdain with Ottavia Busia-Bourdain | Credit: Discovery Access / Focus Features

It also looks at his home life with ex-wife Ottavia Busia-Bourdain and their daughter Ariane, now 14.

The beloved chef died by suicide on June 8, 2018, at age 61 while in France filming an episode of his hit CNN show, Parts Unknown, with fellow chef Eric Ripert. Roadrunner touches on his mental health struggles.

"I know how hard that must have been for him to reach out to someone and be like, 'Hey man, I'm not doing well,'" says artist David Choe.

"He was always rushing to get into the scene. He was rushing to get out of the scene, to go somewhere next even if he had nowhere to go," adds Parts Unknown director Tom Vitale.

David Chang and Anthony Bourdain David Chang and Anthony Bourdain | Credit: Focus Features

In between the emotional moments, there are also bound to be a few laughs in the new documentary about the notoriously witty chef. "You inspire so many people with the show, you have good karma," says Ripert.

"Good karma?" says a surprised Bourdain. "I think so!" quips Ripert. "Well ..."

Roadrunner, directed by Morgan Neville, will be released July 16.