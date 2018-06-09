Ronan Farrow Calls Anthony Bourdain an Example of What People 'Should Be to Survivors of Abuse'

Ronan Farrow has celebrated Anthony Bourdain’s commitment to the victims of alleged sexual assault in the wake of the chef’s death.

“Anthony Bourdain was an example of what loved ones should be to survivors of abuse,” Farrow posted on Friday. “He embraced and supported his partner Asia, encouraged her to speak and spent his last days defending her and other survivors.”

Bourdain, 61, who was found dead of apparent suicide in his hotel in France on Friday morning, was known for supporting his girlfriend Asia Argento and the subsequent #MeToo movement following sexual abuse allegations involving Harvey Weinstein.

Daniel Zuchnik/Getty; Steve Mack/FilmMagic

Argento is one of the dozens of women to accuse Weinstein of sexual assault and harassment.

The Parts Unknown host, who was filming for his award-winning show in France prior to his death, held a dinner in November for Argento and fellow Weinstein accusers Rose McGowan and Annabella Sciorra.

“It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds,” he said on Twitter, tweeting out a picture of the meal.

It was an honor to cook for this meeting of the minds @AsiaArgento @rosemcgowan @AnnabellSciorra pic.twitter.com/5UoOl1Xhux — Anthony Bourdain (@Bourdain) November 25, 2017

On May 25, when New York police arrested Weinstein, Bourdain tweeted to Argento: “When you went on record, @AsiaArgento you were sure this day would never come, that you would be crushed, that you were alone. And yet you did it anyway.”

In October, Farrow, 30, wrote a story for The New Yorker, detailing Argento’s accusation that Weinstein forcibly performed oral sex on her during the late ’90s. In another piece Farrow penned, Sciorra accused Weinstein of raping her and then claims he tried to perform oral sex on her. McGowan has also accused the movie mogul of rape.

RELATED ARTICLE: Anthony Bourdain Was Fierce #MeToo Supporter After Asia Argento Accused Harvey Weinstein of Rape

A spokesperson for Weinstein previously told PEOPLE in a statement that “any allegations of non-consensual sex are unequivocally denied by Mr. Weinstein.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.