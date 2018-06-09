Authorities Find No Evidence of Foul Play or Violence in Anthony Bourdain's Death

French authorities do not believe Anthony Bourdain‘s death involved foul play.

Speaking with PEOPLE, French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny said there was no evidence of violence in the chef and TV host’s death.

“Nothing suggested the involvement of a third person,” Rocquigny told PEOPLE.

A medical expert did not find any signs of violence on Bourdain’s body and toxicology tests are being performed, the AP reported.

Rocquigny explained to PEOPLE that “an autopsy is the priority” as police in Colmar, France, continue investigating Bourdain’s death.

On Friday, Bourdain, 61, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France, by his close friend and French chef Eric Ripert, according to CNN. Both were filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown.

Anthony Bourdain Invision/AP/REX/Shutterstock

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain’s Shocked Mother Speaks Out After Son’s Apparent Suicide: ‘He Had Everything’

Rocquigny previously told PEOPLE that Bourdain died by hanging at a luxury hotel in Kaysersberg called Le Chambard, and said, “at this stage, nothing suggests the intervention of a third party.”

RELATED VIDEO: Remembering Anthony Bourdain’s Life and Career

In a statement to PEOPLE, Olivier Nasti, owner of Le Chambard, expressed his condolences for the loss of the “visionary” Bourdain.

“It is with great respect for the leader, the author, the TV entertainer, the visionary Anthony Bourdain, that I express all my condolences to his family and to the anonymous people around the world who he made so much dream,” he wrote.

“Out of respect for his family and friends, my team and I want to preserve his memory in silence,” he continued. “Finally, through these few words, it is the whole family of French gastronomy that joins me, to renew our deep friendship to our American brothers bereaved.”

Anthony Bourdain and Eric Ripert Neilson Barnard/Getty

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain Fans Turn the Late Chef’s Former New York Restaurant Les Halles Into a Memorial

Speaking with the New York Times hours after news of Bourdain’s death, his mother Gladys Bourdain said she had no indication that her son might have been thinking about suicide.

“He is absolutely the last person in the world I would have ever dreamed would do something like this,” she told the publication.

Gladys also said she spoke to Ripert, who told her that “Tony had been in a dark mood these past couple of days.”

Anthony Bourdain Ben Trivett

RELATED: Anthony Bourdain Was ‘Giddy’ Just a Week Before His Death, Says Longtime CNN Coworker

A police spokesperson in Strasbourg, France, confirmed Bourdain’s death to PEOPLE on Friday but would not confirm the cause of death. The manner of death was classified as a suicide.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.