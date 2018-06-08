Anthony Bourdain's Close Friend Michael Ruhlman Reacts to His Death: 'He Would Have Been Appalled By the Platitudes'

One of Anthony Bourdain‘s several travel companions and close friends, food writer Michael Ruhlman, says he is “absolutely stunned” and “gutted” about the news of the chef’s death.

On Friday morning, Bourdain, 61, was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France, where he was filming an upcoming episode of his award-winning show Parts Unknown.

“He was a gentle soul,” Ruhlman said on CNN. “Remember that he would have hated it … he would have been appalled by the platitudes that I’m saying. He would have told me to shut the f— up. Was he a bad boy? Yeah, he was. But thats what made him great.”

Rulhman traveled with Bourdain to many locations on both his Travel Channel show No Reservations and CNN’s Parts Unknown. The pair were known for their banter and “frenemy” relationship. Together they ate at Skyline Chili in Cleveland, went down memory lane at the Culinary Institute of America in Hudson Valley and dined at Caesar’s Palace in Las Vegas.

Rulhman says he recalls Bourdain’s philosophy on his life and health: “He said ‘I’m not going to treat my body like a temple. I’m going to treat it like a fun house.’ And thats what he did.'”

He also shared his reaction on Twitter, writing: “Absolutely stunned. @Bourdain you motherf—–. You giant. You friend. You writer. You most loyal to all around you. God, I’m so sad. Oh, this world. We’ve lost a hero.”

Bourdain, who has died of apparent suicide, was found by his friend, French chef Eric Ripert, according to CNN.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).