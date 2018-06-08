Padma Lakshmi, José Andrés and More of Anthony Bourdain's Close Friends Mourn His Death

Anthony Bourdain‘s closest friends and fellow chefs are turning to social media to mourn his shocking death on Friday.

The 61-year-old chef, TV host and author died of apparent suicide while in France Friday morning, a Strasbourg police spokesperson confirmed to PEOPLE.

Chef José Andrés mourned the loss of his friend on Twitter, writing: “I know you are on a Ferry going to somewhere amazing…” he wrote. “You still had so many places to show us, whispering to our souls the great possibilities beyond what we could see with our own eyes. You only saw beauty in all people. You will always travel with me.”

Andrés followed his tweet with a photo Bourdain posted on his own Twitter on May 30 of himself on a ferry in Hong Kong while filming a recent episode of CNN’s Parts Unknown.

My friend..I know you are on a Ferry going to somewhere amazing…..you still had so many places to show us, whispering to our souls the great possibilities beyond what we could see with our own eyes…you only saw beauty in all https://t.co/Ltw9HrCBb2 will always travel with me https://t.co/Yv4Ntud6X0 — José Andrés (@chefjoseandres) June 8, 2018

Andrew Zimmern, Padma Lakshmi, Emeril Lagasse and Marcus Samuelsson also paid tribute to the late chef on social media after learning of his passing.

“Tony was a symphony,” Zimmern wrote. “A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind. Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend.”

A piece of my heart is truly broken this morning. And the irony, the sad cruel irony is that the last year he’d never been happier. The rest of my heart aches for the 3 amazing women he left behind.

Tony was a symphony. I wish everyone could have seen all of him. A true friend. — Andrew Zimmern (@andrewzimmern) June 8, 2018

Chef Ludo Lefebvre shared a photo of a tattoo on his hand, which matches the ink that Bourdain had on his bicep.

“Looking at the spoon tattoo we share fills my heart with so much sadness today, but forever will be a reminder that you believed in me, where I came from, and you wanted the world to know me,” Lefebvre wrote on Instagram. “Truly heartbroken today. The world is a better place for you being in it.”

Ace of Cakes star Duff Goldman shared his feelings on Twitter, writing “My heart hurts really really bad.”

My heart hurts really really bad. — Duff Goldman (@duffgoldman) June 8, 2018

RELATED VIDEO: Chrissy Teigen, Gordon Ramsay and More Mourn Death of Anthony Bourdain: ‘Be at Peace Now’

Chef David Chang quoted Will Oldham’s song “I See a Darkness,” alongside a black photograph.

Colmar, France, public prosecutor Christian de Rocquigny du Fayel told PEOPLE that Bourdain died by hanging at a luxury hotel in Kaysersberg called Le Chambard, noting “at this stage, nothing suggests the intervention of a third party.”

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” CNN said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.