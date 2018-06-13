Anthony Bourdain Cremated in France: Source

As the world pays tribute to Anthony Bourdain days after his death, the culinary star was cremated in France on Wednesday, a source tells PEOPLE.

His ashes will be flown back to the United States on Friday, the source adds.

The chef, TV show host and author, 61, was found dead of suicide in his hotel room in Kaysersberg, France on June 8 while in the country filming an upcoming episode of Parts Unknown with his close friend French-born chef Eric Ripert.

Speaking with PEOPLE, French prosecutor Christian de Rocquigney de Fayel said there was no evidence of foul play or violence involved in Bourdain’s death.

“Nothing suggested the involvement of a third person,” Rocquigny said. A medical expert did not find any signs of violence on Bourdain’s body and toxicology tests are being performed, the AP reported.

Upon hearing the news of his death, people flooded to the late chef’s shuttered New York City restaurant Les Halles to pay tribute to him by placing flowers, handwritten notes, and numbers for the suicide hotline outside the boarded up doors and windows.

Bourdain’s closest friends mourned his loss throughout the weekend, posting photos and heartfelt messages on social media.

Chef José Andrés paid tribute to his longtime friend, writing on Twitter: “I know you are on a Ferry going to somewhere amazing… You still had so many places to show us, whispering to our souls the great possibilities beyond what we could see with our own eyes. You only saw beauty in all people. You will always travel with me.”

Andrew Zimmern shared that he was going to wear his late friend’s boots in the wake of his death, acknowledging that “Tony was a symphony.”

Bourdain’s girlfriend, Asia Argento, 42, released a statement on social media asking for privacy.

“Anthony gave all of himself in everything that he did,” she wrote on Twitter. “His brilliant, fearless spirit touched and inspired so many, and his generosity knew no bounds. He was my love, my rock, my protector. I am beyond devastated. My thoughts are with his family. I would ask that you respect their privacy and mine.”

Bourdain is survived by his mother, Gladys Bourdain, brother Christopher Bourdain, 11-year-old daughter, Ariane and his wife, Ottavia Busia, from whom he was separated.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.