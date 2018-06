Remembering Anthony Bourdain's Illustrious Life and Career in Photos

The chef left Les Halles sometime around 2000, and released his first book, Kitchen Confidential: Adventures in the Culinary Underbelly, which became a New York Times best seller and exposed the underside of the restaurant industry.

“I wrote it in a voice that’s familiar to anyone cooking, working in a kitchen at that level,” he told Entertainment Weekly 10 years after the book’s release. “It was obnoxious and over-testosteroned, and would be certainly to somebody who doesn’t recognize that dialect. But it’s like slipping into a warm bath for a lot of people who spent a lot of time in the restaurant business. It was an honest reflection of how I talked in the kitchen.”

He went on to pen several more books about the restaurant industry and cooking, as well as a comic book series and some works of fiction.