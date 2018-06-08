Chrissy Teigen, Gordon Ramsay and More Mourn Death of Anthony Bourdain: 'Be at Peace Now'

Anthony Bourdain‘s death has left his community of fans in the entertainment world reeling.

The renowned chef, TV host and author died of apparent suicide on Friday, CNN confirmed to PEOPLE. He was 61. Within minutes of the news breaking, several celebrities took to Twitter to mourn the loss.

“Anthony. One of my idols. Unapologetic, passionate and one of the best storytellers on the planet,” tweeted Chrissy Teigen. “Thank you for making food so exciting. And always standing up for everything right. Horrible. Why why why. Be at peace now.”

Gordon Ramsay tweeted that he was “stunned and saddened” by the news.

“He brought the world into our homes and inspired so many people to explore cultures and cities through their food. Remember that help is a phone call away.”

“I am shocked and deeply saddened,” tweeted Queer Eye‘s Antoni Porowski. “RIP to a father, partner, chef, writer, and incredibly talented man Prayers for his loved ones.”

“I have to say I’m in total shock to hear that the amazing @anthonybourdain has just died,” Jamie Oliver wrote on Instagram. “He really broke the mould, pushed the culinary conversation and was the most brilliant writer….he leaves chefs and fans around the world with a massive foodie hole that simply can’t be replaced…..rest in peace chef. Thoughts and love to all his family and close friends.”

Patrick Carney of the Black Keys, the hard-driving rock duo that appeared in a 2012 episode of No Reservations, offered PEOPLE his words on Bourdain. “He was highly relatable and was the same person both on screen and off. He had a unique point of view and wasn’t afraid to speak his mind. We felt a connection to him because he lived a musicians lifestyle, waking up in different places and connecting through culture with people around the world. So like everyone else, to wake up to this news today is upsetting and sad. We’ve lost a true ambassador.”

Fellow rocker Alice Cooper, who appeared on a 2008 episode of No Reservations, also shared his memories with PEOPLE. “I met Anthony when he did his TV show in my restaurant. He was a rock ‘n’ roll guy — he definitely should’ve been in the band. He made it actually cool to be a foodie.”

Actress Stephanie March remembered Bourdain as “a deeply decent and talented person is no longer with us.”

“Such a sad, sad day,” she said. “We all have #partsunknown.”

“No. No. No. NO. I just can’t begin to understand this,” wrote Josh Gad on Instagram. “Goodbye to another great gone far too soon. Please please please remember that if you are or anyone you know is struggling and needs help, you are not alone. Reach out for help at the National Suicide Prevention Hotline at ‭1 (800) 273-8255‬. RIP legend.”

“Incredibly sad news about Anthony Bourdain,” tweeted Megyn Kelly. “Sending such love to his family, including his CNN family, who must be hurting terribly today.”

Kelly also issued her condolences to Bourdain’s girlfriend Asia Argento — “Keep her in your prayers” — as well as Olivia Munn, who tweeted: “My heart is broken for my sweet friend @AsiaArgento.”

“Anthony Bourdain lived in a way that most of us should,” tweeted Lucy Hale. “A seeker of the unknown & a man who exposed magnificent parts of the world to us through our TVs. I don’t even know what to say, this makes me so damn sad. I truly loved him & what he stood for.”

“Heartbroken over Anthony Bourdain,” tweeted Emmy Rossum. “He was a kind person. This world doesn’t make sense today.”

Patton Oswalt tweeted the number for the national suicide hotline, writing: “I’ve brushed up against this darkness and I know it’s a tempting exit but REACH OUT to ANYONE. Stay on this side of it — in the light and warmth. Where you get to try again, every day.”

National Suicide Hotline

Chef and Food Network star Geoffrey Zakarian issued the following statement to PEOPLE: “I am just devastated. He was such a leader for us in so many ways both in and out of the kitchen. It’s a sad day.”

Chef Dominique Ansel commemorated Bourdain on Instagram, writing: “A chef’s chef, a brilliant storyteller, and an incredible mind who opened up the entire world to us through food and the people he met along the way. RIP @anthonybourdain, you will be missed.”

Anthony Bourdain Mike Pont/WireImage

The host of CNN’s Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown was found unresponsive in his hotel room in France on Friday morning by close friend and French chef, Eric Ripert, according to CNN. Both were filming an upcoming episode of Bourdain’s award-winning show.

A Strasbourg police spokesperson confirmed Bourdain’s death to PEOPLE, but could not provide additional comment.

“It is with extraordinary sadness we can confirm the death of our friend and colleague, Anthony Bourdain,” the network said in a statement. “His love of great adventure, new friends, fine food and drink and the remarkable stories of the world made him a unique storyteller. His talents never ceased to amaze us and we will miss him very much. Our thoughts and prayers are with his daughter and family at this incredibly difficult time.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255).