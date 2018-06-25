Andrew Zimmern and More Chefs Pay Tribute to Anthony Bourdain on What Would Have Been His 62nd Birthday

In honor of Anthony Bourdain‘s birthday, the late star’s close friends and fellow chefs are paying tribute to him.

Bourdain, who died by suicide in a hotel room in France on June 8, would have been 62 on Monday. Following the news of his death, the culinary community displayed an outpouring of love for the Parts Unknown host, including many chefs who shared some of their favorite memories with him.

On June 25, chefs like Richard Blais, David Chang and Andrew Zimmern continued to mourn their friend with heartfelt posts on social media in celebration of his birthday.

Zimmern, who previously revealed that he wore Bourdain’s boots to honor his friend the day he died, shared an old photo from the South Beach Wine and Food Festival in 2011. “60 minutes of non stop laughter, the Wonder Wheel!” Zimmern wrote. “Happy Birthday buddy. I find myself more than ever asking WWTD? You’re loved and missed in ways you can’t imagine.”

Momofuku founder and Ugly Delicious host David Chang posted a black and white photo of the two of them to his Instagram with the caption “Happy birthday Tony. We all miss you so much.”

Top Chef‘s Richard Blais shared a photo of a graffiti portrait of Bourdain, painted by muralist Jonas Never on the wall outside of the American eatery Gramercy Santa Monica.

Just days before the beloved chef’s birthday, a toxicology report revealed that Bourdain, who was cremated in France, had no narcotics in his system at the time of death. His remains and belongings were sent to his younger brother, Christopher, according to the New York Times.

Bourdain’s mother Gladys told the publication that his family will have a small, private ceremony as “he would want as little fuss as possible.”

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text “help” to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.